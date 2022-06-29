Burnley could listen to offers of at least £20m for in-demand defender, report claims

Burnley defender Nathan Collins has been attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League this summer, with the Clarets expected to listen to offers of £20million or more according to The Sun.

Burnley signed Collins for £12million last summer from Championship side Stoke City. But an impressive first campaign in the Premier League and Burnley’s subsequent relegation means the centre-back is on the radar of several sides in the top flight.

He played 22 games last season for Sean Dyche’s side and scored two goals during that time. He also helped keep five clean sheets, but was unable to prevent Burnley finishing in the bottom three.

Which clubs are interested in Collins?

The Republic of Ireland international has plenty of suitors, with Wolves leading the race as things stand. The report from The Sun claims that all will depend on whether Ruben Neves secures a move away from Molineux, thus freeing up funds to pursue Collins.

Leicester City are also keen, but would also be relying on a sale before bidding for the Burnley defender. The likes of Aston Villa and Leeds United have also been linked with Collins this summer.

What is Burnley’s asking price?

Previous reports stated that Burnley would be looking for £40million for the player.

Yet The Sun state that ‘there is little prospect’ of them receive an offer of that size and that a bid of ‘at least £20million would be enough’ for Vincent Kompany’s side to part ways with the 21-year-old.

If he was to seal a switch away from Turf Moor for £20million or more, he would become the most expensive Irishman in football history, eclipsing the £19 million Liverpool paid Tottenham Hotspur for Robbie Keane in 2008.

Should Collins pursue a move away?

With James Tarkowski and Ben Mee having left Burnley this summer, Collins will be the first-choice centre-back at the club next season.

Understandably, each player wants to play at the highest level possible, but there is no guarantee he will get the playing time he requires at a side in the top flight. Each of the linked sides have plenty of options in defence and so he could be subject to rotation.

The Irishman is better staying put for another season, gaining experience in the second tier with Burnley and pushing for promotion back to the Premier League before weighing up his options again next summer.