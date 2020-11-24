As confirmed on Stoke City’s official club website, defender Ryan Shawcross has completed 90 minutes for the club’s Under-23s side as he nears a comeback from injury.

In the summer of 2019, Ryan Shawcross suffered a serious leg injury in a pre-season friendly against Leicester City. The Potters skipper was stretchered off the pitch and has been on the sidelines since.

Shawcross’ broken leg has seen him out of action for almost 18 months and now, an encouraging update has emerged regarding his recovery.

Shawcross played all 90 minutes for Stoke City’s Under-23s on Monday night. He was unable to guide the young Potters to victory, however, with Kevin Russell’s side losing 2-0 to Aston Villa Under-23s.

Stoke fought with only 10-men after goalkeeper Nathan Broome was sent off in the early stages. Villa youngsters Jaden Philogene Bridge and Louie Barry got the winning goals for Mark Delaney’s side.

While the result will not be the one they wanted, seeing Shawcross continue his recovery and complete a full 90 minutes will be a massively encouraging sign.

Michael O’Neill will be hoping to have Shawcross back to full fitness as soon as possible. Stoke currently sit in 7th place as the return of the 33-year-old would be a big boost to the side.

Shawcross has notched up a massive 450 appearances for the club and is hoping to keep adding to that total.

