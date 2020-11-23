Troy Deeney is a striker who knows where the back of the next it – his record points to that. Speaking to talkSPORT today (segment in tweet – below), the Watford hitman reserved his praise for another frontman, Liverpool’s Diogo Jota.

😰 “Against #WWFC, Jota was always the one you worried about.” ✅ “He has pace, composure, technical ability & he can score goals.” 👊 “Playing at Liverpool with those players, Jota will only get better.” Troy Deeney is a huge fan of #LFC new boy Diogo Jota 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Rw60tocDag — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 23, 2020

Watford’s Deeney has 160 goals to his name across spells at Walsall (27 goals) and Watford (133 goals) wit h47 of the latter coming in 163 games for the Hornets in the Premier League. So, when Troy Deeney talks about goals and goalscorers then he needs to be taken seriously.

Deeney has stuck with Watford since their relegation from the Premier League last season. However, his time on the pitch for the London side has been limited to just 62 minutes over three appearances since recovering from a knee injury.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Deeney commented on the development of Liverpool’s Diogo Jota since the Portuguese hitman joined the Merseyside outfit for £41m in the summer. Since joining the Reds, 23-year-old Jota has imoressed in scoring 4 goals in just 7 appearances.

Commenting on Jota’s time at Wolves, Watford’s Deeney said: “At Wolves, he was frightening,” before adding, “Whenever we played against them, Jota was the one you always worried about.”

Deeney, himself, will be looking to get some game time tucked under his belt as he looks to get back to somewhere near that lethal nature that he demonstrated the last time when he played for the Vicarage Road outfit in the Championship. That was back in 2014/15 when he scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in a the season where the Hornets were promoted to the Premier League.