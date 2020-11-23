Stoke City are looking to bring in another goalkeeper, with Andy Lonergan linked today, as covered by The72. Here are five alternatives they could consider-

Orjan Nyland- The Norway international was released by Aston Villa in October and has been weighing up his next move. He joined the Midlands club in 2018 and made 35 appearances for them in all competitions, helping Dean Smith’s side gain promotion to the Premier League in his first year.



Warner Hahn- He has spent his whole career to date in Holland with spells at FC Dodrecht, Feyenoord, PEC Zwolle and most recently SC Heerenveen and will be eyeing up a fresh start somewhere.

Rob Elliot- The 34-year-old is available after leaving after leaving Newcastle United after nine years at the club. He has previously been at Charlton Athletic and is an option for Stoke as they look for more competition and back-up to their goalkeeping ranks.

Luke Steele- He would be adequate cover for the Potters and had a similar role at Millwall last season. The ex-England youth international is vastly experienced in the Football League and has played over 350 games in his career to date, having had stints at Barnsley, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest.

Ben Alnwick- The stopper was a popular figure at Bolton Wanderers during his three years in the North West but now finds himself as a free agent. He is another candidate Michael O’Neill’s men could look at at this moment in time.

