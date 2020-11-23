Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss Tony Pulis has said the Owls need more forwards, as per the Examiner Live. Here are five strikers they could target in January-

Dwight Gayle, Newcastle United- He played under Pulis at Crystal Palace and would be ideal for Sheffield Wednesday. The ex-Peterborough United man has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and may be allowed to leave in January.

Charlie Austin, West Bromwich Albion- The experienced striker has struggled for opportunities in the top flight since scoring 11 goals last season to help the Baggies gain promotion last term. He was a target for Championship duo Cardiff City and Derby County in the last transfer window, as per The72.

Michael Obafemi, Southampton- He could leave the Saints on loan to get some more first-team experience under his belt and would give the Owls more pace up top. The Republic of Ireland international is an option for second tier clubs this winter.



Sam Cosgrove, Aberdeen- The 6ft 2inc target man has been prolific for the Dons since moving up to Scotland in January 2018, scoring 45 goals in 91 games for Derek McInness’ side. He would be a decent signing for Wednesday and give them more of a threat in attack.

Conor Wickham, Crystal Palace- Could the Owls look to bring him back to Hillsborough again? The 27-year-old needs to be playing regular football at this stage of his career.

In other Sheffield Wednesday news, The72 looked at why Pulis should look to reunite with Yannick Bolasie in South Yorkshire.



Will Sheffield Wednesday beat Swansea City this week?