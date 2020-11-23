On Sunday, Leeds United put a decent Arsenal side to the sword without being able to put them away. It was a dominant performance made easier due to Nicholas Pepe’s red card for a headbutt on Gjanni Alioski. However, it was Alioski’s reaction that has drawn scathing criticism from Watford striker Troy Deeney per words carried by Yahoo Sport.

After big, 4-1 defeats to Crystal Palace and Leicester City, it was the shot-in-the-arm that the Whites needed and came on the back of relentless pressure from Bielsa’s men. They had 66%+ of the game’s possession and easily won the shot count 25-to-9. Yet the game hinged on Pepe’s dismissal.

His dismissal came in the 51st minute after he’d tangled with United’s Alioski and was due to Arsenal’s French international using his head towards Macedonian international Alioski. It was the latter’s reaction that has irked Watford striker Deeney and he relayed as much speaking to talkSPORT, relayed by Yahoo Sport’s article.

Branding Alioski’s reaction as over-reacting, Deeney said:

“The embarrassment of going down like that is not necessarily the same any more. We’re all saying ‘he did get touched so he’s gone down’ – it’s kind of what we’re doing with the diving now, defending them.”

Commenting on how he’d have handled things differently, Deeney commented:

“Whereas, me personally, if I would have got brushed with a head like that and went down, my mates would be hammering me for the next six months. It would be anything, like a gust of wind – ‘oh, watch Troy, he’s going to fall.“

32-year-old Deeney has stayed at Vicarage Road after the Londoner’s relgation from the Premier League. He’s featured in just three of the Hornet’s Sky Bet Championship games this campaign, appearing for just 32 minutes of action.

The fallout from this particular incident hasn’t at all gone down well with critical fans from both sides turning to abuse on social media. Both Leeds United and Arsenal have rightly condemned the actions of their respective fans.

