Queens Park Rangers are set to loan out defender Conor Masterson in January, reports West London Sport.

The 22-year-old joined on a free from Liverpool ahead of the last season.

Fans were excited for his arrival and they had to wait a while to see him in action, but after impressing in the FA Cup in the New Year, Mark Warburton handed him his Championship debut.

He became a regular starter for a while, making 12 Championship appearances in total last season.

This time round though Masterson has made just three league appearances, owing to the summer arrival of Rob Dickie from Oxford United.

Now, Warburton will look to send Masterson out on loan in January with League One a likely destination.

READ: EFL ace previously linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Dortmund ‘outcasted’ – 3 apps this season

QPR have had a stop-start season so far.

In what in Warburton’s second full term, his side currently sit in 18th-place of the Championship table having drew 1-1 with Watford at the weekend.

It was a strong showing for QPR who were unlucky to not take all three points in the end, but for a lapse in concentration early on giving Watford the lead.

West London Sport also reports that QPR will try and bring in a central defender to replace the outbound Masterson, but no names have yet been linked.

Warburton’s side have so far conceded 16 goals in the Championship this season, scoring 12 in their opening 12 games – they host Rotherham United tomorrow night.