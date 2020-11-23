Bristol City’s Han-Noah Massengo was linked with all of Arsenal, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund through last season, but what’s happened to him?

The 19-year-old arrived at Ashton Gate form Monaco. Having served under Thierry Henry and featuring in the Champions League, hopes were high for the young Frenchman.

His maiden season in English football was his first full one as a professional, and it was largely a success – he featured 25 times in the Championship for Bristol City.

Fans quickly warmed to him and so did Arsenal.

The Gunners were linked with Massengo before New Year, with Chelsea and Dortmund being cited back in March.

Last summer, it looked certain that someone would come in for Massengo but having had shown some indifferent form after the restart, no suitors would appear.

He made just two Championship appearances after the restart. Bristol City also went through a prolonged managerial change in Dean Holden replacing Lee Johnson, which is so far paying dividends.

His side sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table after their weekend win over Derby County – a game which Massengo was left out of completely.

After starting the first two games of the season, Massengo has played just seven minutes since and now hasn’t featured since September – he’s made three appearances in all competitions this season.

Holden has obviously seen something amiss and what that is remains to be seen.

Many expected Massengo go a step further this time round, under new management and with a season’s worth of experience under his belt.

But that’s not been the case, and it looks as though Bristol City won’t have the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea or Dortmund looking at Massengo any time soon.