Following a dramatic 4-3 victory over Huddersfield Town, Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has claimed that the game against Norwich City on Tuesday is a ‘benchmark’ for his side.

It has been a positive start to the season for the Potters, who sit seventh and just three points away from leaders Norwich. That three-point margin, of course, can be turned on its head come the full-time whistle on Tuesday night.

Should O’Neill’s side pick up the victory over the Canaries, there is a high chance they’ll move into the playoff places or, even, if other results go their way, the top of the table itself.

To even be in with a chance to sit top of the table 13 games in is remarkable when considering the season Stoke had last time out when they slumped to a 15th-place finish.

O’Neill was keen to state that there’s still plenty of work to do, saying:

“Tomorrow is a benchmark for us in what will be a very tough game. There’s a lot of positive signs that we can continue to progress and to be three points from the top after 1-2 games, we’ll take that but there’s still plenty of work to do.”

An in-form Norwich side will certainly provide the Potters with the toughest of tests, but O’Neill and Stoke will be keen to make a statement of intent.

The City boss will also be hopeful of less drama in comparison to last time out and perhaps a better defensive display after shipping three goals against Huddersfield.