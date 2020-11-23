Stoke City have today been linked with former Leeds United and Liverpool goalkeeper, Andy Lonergan.

The 37-year-old is a free agent following his summer release by Liverpool.

He’s previously represented the likes of Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham and Wolves, and he’s a Club World Cup winners’ medal to his name as well.

An experienced keeper, his links to Stoke this afternoon have brought about a fairly negative response from fans.

OPINION: Ex-Manchester City youngster now at Stoke could be ‘the next Ollie Watkins’

Stoke have a number of goalkeepers already at their disposal in Josef Burik, Angus Gunn and Adam Davies, and fans feel there to be no need for another.

It could mean that manager Michael O’Neill is planning to loan out, or even offload some of his keepers in the coming weeks, with Lonergan to come in as back-up.

Plenty of Stoke fans took to Twitter to have their say on the rumours, and he’s what they had to say:

Let's stick with Joe Bursik. Davies is back in 2/3 weeks anyway. — johnsharrock7 (@johnsharrock71) November 23, 2020

Solid keeper best known for long spell at PNE and a few years at Bolton, 37 now and without a starting spot for quite a few years. Bench cover maybe, but until Davies/Gunn return is it better to put faith in Bursik to start? — Jeremy Leese (@caribbeanpotter) November 23, 2020

This would be bad https://t.co/n315KpckOG — Toby Edwards (@tobyedwards9) November 23, 2020

I don't get why we're doing this, even if Gunn is out for ages, can't we make do with the England Under 21 keeper until we get Davies back? And a promising youth in Blondy as back up? https://t.co/YQljqBnKAi — Stephen Ford (@1em0nhead) November 23, 2020