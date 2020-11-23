Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed Celtic and other clubs are ‘very interested’ in Alfie Doughty, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have lodged an improved contract offer to the in-demand youngster in a bid to keep him at the Valley.

However, the League One side look set to face a battle to keep hold of him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Doughty, who is 20 years old, has entered the final 12 months of his deal and Charlton run the risk of losing him for free next summer if they can’t strike an agreement with him.

Bowyer has provided an update on his situation, as per London News Online: “Yeah, we’re talking to Alfie and his agent. He’s currently injured – as we all know – but has certainly made a name for himself. Celtic in Scotland and other clubs are very interested in him.

“His pace is really something to take notice of and can be a huge asset for any club. We hope we can continue having Alfie at the club. He’s a great asset and one of the many investments we’ve made in youth players over the years.”

He added: “I hope he’ll continue the journey with us. Hopefully we’ll get promoted again – in not too long. If Alfie stays with us he might even be playing Premier League football one day. We have a January window coming up and I’m looking forward to strengthening the midfield and the offence a little bit.”

Doughty has risen up through Charlton’s youth ranks and broke into their first-team last season.

Celtic tried to sign him in the last transfer window, as did Luton Town, but the Addicks managed to keep hold of him for now at least.

