Gary Roberts needs no introduction on an EFL related website, he’s played 100s of games in the EFL with the likes of Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and most recently Wigan Athletic. I caught up with him and chatted the Terriers, Anthony Pilkington and the current situation at Wigan.

1) What were your thoughts when you joined Huddersfield, what was it that attracted you to the club?

It all happened really quick, I think I asked to leave Ipswich, and remember the agent ringing me the next day saying that Ipswich had accepted a bid from Huddersfield. I spoke to the (Huddersfield) manager at the time and it was done like that.

2) What was it like to play in that play-off match at Wembley? As a fan, the match was so tiring with the length of it and the heat, how hard was it to play in the heat, with the added drama of that crazy penalty shootout?

I was on the bench so the build-up to it wasn’t great for me, but the day it’s self probably my best day in football, it was red hot and probably the worst game I’ve played in, both teams scared to lose the game ,and it came down to penalties which dragged on again haha.

3) What was it like to play under Lee Clark?

I really liked playing for him, I was shocked as anyone when he got the sack.

4) How much of a psychological barrier was there to overcome in the 2011-12 promotion season, having lost out the two seasons prior in the playoffs?

It was more of a relief than anything, as we’d had 2 defeats in the playoffs but it was well worth the wait.

5) Jordan Rhodes was incredible in the promotion season, what was it like to play with such a prolific goal scorer?

I knew Jordan from Ipswich so I knew what he was about, and when I saw that we had a bid accepted for him I was so shocked. I couldn’t believe Ipswich let him go, but what a player he was for us, and what a lovely lad aswell. I loved playing with him, he made my bad crosses look good!

6) Another striker you played with at Town was a young Benik Afobe he was only a teenager at the time. How good was he then, was he shy being so young? Did you think then he’d go on to play in the Premier League and have a couple of big money moves in his career?

Benni was really young with us but you could see he had everything to get to the top level, raw pace and an eye for a goal. He’s another lovely kid who I still speak to till this day

7) Early on in your Town career Dean Hoyle took over as chairman, did you ever imagine he’d guide his hometown club to the Premier League?

I didn’t know if they would get to the premier league, but I knew Dean was really ambitious and that was his dream, so you would never of doubted him. I was really happy for him.

8) Were you disappointed you never got to play for Huddersfield in the Championship?

To be honest not so much at the end because the writing was on the wall for me from January time. I was close to leaving the club then, but I thought the manager at the time would have had some balls and gave me the heads up a bit earlier instead of waiting until the day after the open-top bus parade.

9) At Town you had a fantastic partnership with Anthony Pilkington, you’ve gone on to play with him at Wigan, how close are you? Could you see yourself playing in India with him?

Pilks is one of my best mates, we have been close since the day he came to Huddersfield. Our families are really close, and holiday every year together , Pelts (Lee Peltier) aswell, we’ve always been really close all through our careers. As for India I can’t see myself going out there with him, it’s a bit far for me.

10) You were part of a really unfortunate Wigan side last year, who showed great team spirit, and were relegated in such a harsh way, Paul Cook did a fantastic job last season, would you say he’s the best manager you have played for?

So sad to see what’s happening at Wigan it’s heart breaking. We had a really good team which could have pushed on, up the top end of championship this season but there’s some bad people in football and Wigan got done over badly! Paul cook will bounce back and get a good job he’s a very good manager.

Many thanks to Gary for taking the time to answer the questions. Hopefully he can get a new club soon. Huddersfield fans what are your best memories of Gary? Wigan fans were you disappointed to see him leave?