The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today confirmed that there are plans in place to allow events in the lower two tiers to resume “with capacity limits and social distancing, as per BBC Sport.

Areas in tier 3 will be unable to allow fans entry into the ground, however, today there was finally a breakthrough. Areas of tier 2 will be able to allow entry to 2,000 fans and areas in tier 1 will be able to cater to 4,000 fans with social distancing.

Hertfordshire County Council has confirmed that they are expecting to discover which tier the county will be placed into, on November 26th, which will allow the club to know how many fans will be allowed into Vicarage Road.

Before the current lockdown, unlike many other parts of the country, Hertfordshire were in tier 1 – however, that may not be the case this time.

On the pitch, Watford have had a lot of joy at Vicarage Road. Watford remains as one of 10 EFL clubs who are undefeated at home this season. With an extra 4,000 home fans cheering The Hornets on, Vladimir Ivic could be able to extend a proud run. No player enjoys playing in a stadium with no fans in, but we will see which clubs and players benefit from these changes the most.

They currently sit 5th in the Championship table having won half of their opening 12 games of the new season. They are on track for a successful term and will be looking for a win on Wednesday against Bristol City.