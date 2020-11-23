Former Football League man Alex Bruce has announced his retirement (see tweet below).

Twitter: https://t.co/Afmb5EU0hY (@AlexBruce84)

The ex-defender has hung up his boots at the age of 36.

Bruce made 358 appearances for throughout his career, with his last spell coming in Scotland at Kilmarnock last season.

He started out as a youngster at Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers before moving to Birmingham City in 2005. Bruce then made 12 appearance for the Blues before switching for Ipswich Town a year later.

He became a hit at Portman Road and played 127 times for the Tractor Boys.

Stints at Leicester City, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town followed for him before he linked up with Hull City in 2012, playing under his dad Steve in the process.

He helped the Tigers gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club. They then reached the FA Cup final in 2014, a game in which Bruce played in against Arsenal at Wembley.

Bruce stayed at the KCOM Stadium for a total of five campaigns before leaving three years ago. Spells at Wigan Athletic, Bury and Kilmarnock have followed for him.

He has singled out Ipswich and Hull as particular clubs where he has ‘very fond’ memories. Fans from a wide range of clubs he has represented before have messaged him on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what Bruce does next. Could he follow in the footsteps of his father?