Steve Cooper has been given a boost as he remains ‘hopeful’ on the fitness of both Marc Guehi and Andre Ayew ahead of their game vs Sheffield Wednesday midweek per Wales Online.

The pair have been ever-present this season at opposite ends of the pitch but were forced to miss out on Saturday’s win over Rotherham United at The Liberty due to injury.

Due to the packed fixture list clubs across the footballing pyramid are going to face in the United Kingdom, head coach Steve Cooper was eager to point out that they will not be rushed to play if they are not fully fit, meaning the cards Steve Cooper has are being held very close to his chest.

“We’re hopeful over the lads who missed the game at the weekend,” Cooper said. “It is still a bit inconclusive, we’ve still got a couple of days but we’re working hard to get them ready.”

“It’s too early to say yet, but we’re hopeful. We have a full day of rehab today and the physios are working hard as we also have players recovering from the game at the weekend.”

Since the return of football in June, Swansea have picked up more points than any other team in The Championship, picking up 39 points from a possible 63. Marc Guehi and Andre Ayew have undisputedly been a huge reason for this, especially as both have picked up the responsibility of losing key colleagues in their department – both in Rhian Brewster and Joe Rodon.