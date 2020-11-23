After scoring the equalising goal against Watford last time out, Queens Park Rangers midfielder Illias Chair has reiterated the importance of this season from a personal point of view in news carried by the club website.

The levelling goal against the Hornets was Chairs third goal of the campaign from midfield. The strike crucially handed QPR the point late on up against a good Watford side.

The well-earned point could prove crucial as Rangers look to avoid any potential visit to the dropzone.

Currently, Mark Warburton’s side sit 18th, three places away from the bottom four, on 14 points. The gap between themselves and the dropzone is as little as two points.

The fact is, any slip up could see them drop into the dropzone. The next game against Rotherham, who are just one place below QPR, will be crucial in ensuring the avoidance of a relegation scrap at Loftus Road this season.

Speaking to the club website, Chair was keen to reiterate that now is the time for him and his teammates to remain focused, saying: “For us, it’s now time to focus and we look forward to our next game which is against Rotherham on Tuesday.”

The midfielder, speaking from a personal perspective about the season, then added: “I know it is a big season for me. However, the most important thing is the team doing well; I don’t worry about me, I worry about the team. We have to perform our best, give one hundred per cent in every game and then hopefully everyone can achieve their individual goals.”

The 23-year-old then finished by saying: “My target is just to go out onto the pitch and to give my best for my team. I want to play as much as I can and I am very happy with the confidence that the gaffer has given me – hopefully I can pay him back.”