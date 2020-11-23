The only ‘invincible’ manager of the Premier League, Arsène Wenger, has spoken out about his amazement to see the Hornets relegated in July by his former team.

On the final day of the Premier League 2019/2020 season, Arsenal relegated Watford, following a 3-2 win to the Gunners. Arsène spoke to BBC Radio 4 about Elton John and Watford.

“I like the fact that Elton John is a similar age to me,” he said. ”

When I heard him at a young age I thought he was fantastic also because he likes football. I met him in a restaurant in Nice and we spoke about English football. He deserved to be remembered.”

Watford, who have their very own stand dedicated to their former chairman, stunned Wenger’s Arsenal in the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2016 at The Emirates.

“I was surprised they went down last year because I think they had enough quality to stay in the league,” Wenger went onto say.

“They sacked their manager with two games to go and I was quite surprised at this decision. I wish they would come back because it is a team that can be in the Premier League.”

Gino Pozzo, renowned for making brutal decisions towards managers, sacked Nigel Pearson towards the end of last season with just two games remaining.

Vladimir Ivic is the new man at the helm in Hertfordshire but he’s not managed to get the performances he would have wanted from his side as of yet.

Watford have quality in their team, Wenger would know more than most, but if they want to make a swift return to the top flight – the Hornets will have to get out of second gear.