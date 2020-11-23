Speaking to Lancs Live, Preston North End boss Alex Neil has said there are no undue feelings towards Blackburn Rovers’ starlet Tyrhys Dolan after losing him in the summer.

At the end of last season, attacking starlet Tyrhys Dolan left Preston North End. The 18-year-old ending up joining Blackburn Rovers, where he has made a strong start to the season.

Dolan was highly-rated at Deepdale but departed after not being offered a professional deal with the Lilywhites. Since then, Dolan’s performances have shown why he was deserving of a senior deal.

Dolan has made 12 appearances for Blackburn Rovers’ senior side, scoring two goals and laying on one assist in the process. He has impressed on the right-wing but most of his recent appearances have come off the bench, with Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliot joining on loan.

Now, with Preston hosting Blackburn on Tuesday night, manager Alex Neil has been speaking about Dolan. Speaking to Lancs Live, Neil said there is no ill-feeling towards the starlet, saying that he feels “great pride and pleasure” in seeing him succeed with Rovers. He said:

“Of course [I’m pleased for Dolan]. I’ve said this before – my job, whether the lads continue to play here or elsewhere, is to try and make sure all the footballers I work with have careers in the game.

“I take great pride and pleasure in watching them go on. Whether we’ve sold them on or whether it’s because they’ve not had the game time here and we’ve had to let them go elsewhere.

“I don’t think any manager or coach would have any sort of undue feelings towards anyone. I’m delighted for the lad that he’s got a team and found his way into the first team for them.

“Blackburn were short in those areas whereas we were well stocked in those areas, we just didn’t have the space and the pandemic didn’t really help. He’s making his way in the game so I’m pleased for him.”

