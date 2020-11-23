The exciting young French midfielder is set to make his mark in the Championship.

The championship is no stranger to exciting young French midfielders, with Reading midfielder Michael Olise already making an impact in the league this season.

And soon there could be another midfielder making his mark in the league in the path of Etienne Camara who has recently arrived at Huddersfield from Angers in his native France.

At 17-years-old, Camara is still very young but is highly regarded at Huddersfield with academy manager Emyr Humphreys stating:

“We’ve been monitoring Etienne for a long time now, so we are really pleased to get this over the line.

“He had a lot of options, but our style of play and ability to transition young players into the First Team makes Huddersfield Town a really attractive proposition.

“Etienne has all the abilities to be a success here, but the hard work really starts now for him. We can’t wait to get working with him.”

This bodes well for French midfielder Camara, who will also be aware of first team head coach Carlos Corberan’s prior work with young players at Huddersfield’s West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

Since Corberan’s arrival, Huddersfield have put a great emphasis on recruiting young players for the future and getting them used to Corberan’s football through the youth teams.

There are a handful of other young players such as French compatriot Brahima Diarra in a similar position and the competition can only benefit these young players.

Camara is definitely one to watch for the future, and with the comments of academy manager Humphreys, it’s clear to see the club have thought for the future with this transfer.

However, if Camara can settle down in Huddersfield there is no reason the club won’t give him his chances in the not so distant future.

There are a handful of examples of young midfielders who have already made massive impacts with their respective teams in the Championship, take Jude Bellingham for example, who at 16 amassed over 40 appearances in the division last season for Birmingham, and has now signed for Borussia Dortmund, and received an England call up.

This also bodes well for Camara.

There are certainly obstacles in the way if Camara is to break into the Huddersfield team but the club clearly thinks a lot of him and lured him away from French club Angers.

So if Camara can settle at Huddersfield, the Championship may well have its next future star.