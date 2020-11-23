Speaking on The Hard Truth podcast, Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the club tried to sign defender Nathan Thompson during his time with Swindon Town.

Defender Nathan Thompson has become a key player for Peterborough United since signing on a free transfer in August 2019. The former Portsmouth man has impressed at right-back and right centre-back for the Posh.

Thompson’s current deal with the Posh runs out at the end of the season and both fans and club alike will be hoping the 30-year-old stays on beyond then. Now, it has been revealed that the club will make a move to extend his stay.

Speaking on his podcast “The Hard Truth”, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony detailed his efforts to sign Thompson when he was with Swindon Town, adding that he will be offered a new contract. He said:

“A couple of summers ago, we tried to sign Nathan before he went to Portsmouth. We couldn’t get to his wages and he chose Portsmouth over Peterborough.

“It was late in the window and Nathan had been released. I want to say he’d been promised a Championship move and he was training with them. He never ended up getting a contract and then he thought he was going back to Portsmouth – that didn’t happen.

“His agent rang up and I said ‘yeah, we’ll do a two-year deal.’ We got him on a good home discount.

“When he’s fit, there’s no better player in his position in the league. He’s brilliant in the dressing room and when he’s been fit we’ve been as good as anybody. If we can keep him fit, he’s such an asset to the club.

“He’s out of contract at the end of this year but we would look to extend his contract.”

Since signing for Posh, Thompson has played in 30 games across all competitions, laying on one assist in the process.

