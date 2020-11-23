Speaking to the United Review, Manchester United star Juan Mata has tipped Watford loan star James Garner for a big future.

Watford loan starlet James Garner is highly-rated by parent club Manchester United. The Red Devils sent the midfield prodigy out on loan in the summer, allowing him to pick up more experience of senior football with the Hornets.

Since then, Garner has shown why he is tipped for a big future by the Red Devils. The 19-year-old has impressed for Vladimir Ivic’s side, laying on one assist in 11 Championship experiences.

Now, Garner has received high praise from one of his Manchester United teammates. Playmaker Juan Mata has spoken highly of Garner, telling the United Review that he can go on to become a “very, very good midfielder”. He said:

“He is a good friend, that’s why he speaks so well of me! I always thought he is one of the players who, if he keeps going and keeps improving, in the way he was doing in the Academy, he can be a very, very good midfielder.

“I really like him. The way he plays on the ball, his cleverness, his way of looking forward, looking for a pass and also his attitude off the ball. So, whenever he was here, I always tried to encourage him and said what I believed he could be as a player.

“I always tried to motivate him and give him confidence as I think, when you’re that age, you need confidence and trust – not only from the manager but also from your team-mates.

“I wish him all the best at Watford and I am sure he will do well. He’s a great guy and a very good player, as I’ve said before, because he keeps improving every day.“

With Watford looking to make an immediate return to the Premier League, Garner will be hoping to prove Mata right and help them in their efforts to win promotion from the Championship.