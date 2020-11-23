Speaking on the EFL on Quest show, former Huddersfield Town boss Danny Cowley has said he believes Barnsley star Cauley Woodrow is “one of the best number nine’s in the Championship”.

Since joining on an initial loan deal in 2018, Cauley Woodrow has been a fixture in Barnsley’s starting 11. The former Fulham youngster has become of the Tykes key players, starring at centre-forward.

Woodrow’s goalscoring exploits has continued this season, netting five goals and laying on three assists in 11 games across all competitions.

Not only that, but he has enjoyed a successful start to life under the management of Valerien Ismael. Woodrow netted one and assisted another in Barnsley’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, receiving high praise for his performance.

One individual who was full of praise for Woodrow is former Huddersfield Town boss and pundit Danny Cowley. Speaking on the EFL on Quest show, Cowley said he sees Woodrow as one of the Championship’s best strikers. He said:

“Cauley Woodrow for me now is one of the best number nine’s in the division. He plays this sort of false-nine role, with good combination skills and he carries a goal threat”.

Under Ismael, Barnsley have risen out of the relegation zone and now sit in 12th place after 12 games. Woodrow will be hoping to continue his strong form and help the Tykes continue their rise up the Championship table.

Do you agree with Cowley? Is Cauley Woodrow one of the division's best strikers?

