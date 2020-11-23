Following the postponement of the game between Southend United and Cambridge United due to cases of Coronavirus within the Southend United squad, Cambridge United CEO Ian Mather has stated that he expects the EFL to investigate with a “matter of urgency”.

The statement comes as a result of the late postponement by the Shrimpers, who announced that the game would not go ahead just 18 hours before it was scheduled to be played, therefore causing plenty of disruption.

In usual circumstances, the Blues could have turned to their academy to fill the squad, but, because of the Coronavirus restrictions, could not do so on this occasion.

The academy players had not received a test for the virus and could, therefore, not feature – leaving Mark Molesley unable to field a team.

Since the news, the U’s CEO, Mather, has released a statement calling for better guidance from the EFL, saying:

“The EFL have confirmed, as is normal in such circumstance, that an investigation will take place as to why this game was called off on Friday evening less than 18 hours before we were due to play. In this instance we expect the EFL to conduct their investigation as a matter of urgency. Something clearly went badly wrong for the game to be cancelled so late and there is no point in learning those lessons when we are a long way through the season – they need to be understood now.

“Guidance should come from the investigation as to what, reasonably, clubs should do in this situation. Some of the areas that need to be looked at include at what point should contingency plans be put in place to cope with a lengthening injury list, and whether the time to get test results can be reduced to allow Academy players to play at short notice.”

He added: “The postponement has been disruptive to our own schedule and will leave us at a competitive disadvantage when the fixture is rearranged in what is a compressed season. It is also likely that we will be playing this match after the January transfer window and we may face a strengthened Southend squad. We call on Southend United to offer their full cooperation with any fast track enquiry for the benefit of all clubs as we have a collective interest in managing our way through this difficult season.”