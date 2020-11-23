According to a report from Birmingham Live, former Barcelona and AC Milan starlet Alen Halilovic has completed a medical ahead of a move to Birmingham City.

Earlier today, we covered speculation here on The72 regarding Alen Halilovic’s potential move to Birmingham City. The former Barcelona and AC Milan starlet is available for nothing and is rumoured to be on the brink of a move to St Andrew’s.

Now, a further update has emerged on the Championship side’s chase for Halilovic. As per a report from Birmingham Live, the Croatian youngster has completed a medical and agreed personal terms ahead of a move.

Halilovic will sign on for three years with Birmingham City, keeping him at the club until 2023. Halilovic will battle with the likes of Riley McGree, Jon Toral and Dan Crowley for the starting spot in the number 10 role.

The 24-year-old left AC Milan earlier this year and he has been on the lookout for a new club since then.

Halilovic came through Dinamo Zagreb’s youth academy and was tipped for a big future. Spanish giants Barcelona snapped him up in the summer of 2014, picking up experience of senior football on loan with Sporting Gijon before being sold to Hamburg in 2016.

Since then, the Croatian playmaker has played for Hamburg, AC Milan, Standard Liege and Heerenveen.

