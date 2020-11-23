Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has insisted Rhys Norrington-Davies will see out his loan spell at Luton Town, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

The defender has been linked with West Brom and Stoke City over recent days, but looks set to stay at Kenilworth Road until the end of the season when his loan expires.

Norrington-Davies, who is 21 years old, has impressed on loan at Luton so far this term and has caught the eye from elsewhere.

However, Wilder has said: “No intentions to recall him at all. He’s there for the season. He’s committed to Luton for the season. He’s doing fabulously well.

“The situation here is that we are missing Jack O’Connell and I envisage that we bring in somebody with experience to fill that position in January and obviously at left wing-back we have Enda and Max Lowe as well.”

He added: “He’s done great. Every hurdle that has been put in front of him he has got over. It’s doing him no harm being at a good club with an excellent manager at both club level and international level.”

The youngster had a spell in the academy at Swansea City before Sheffield United lured him to Yorkshire in 2017. He has been a key player for the Blades’ youth sides in the past but has never made a senior appearance for the club.

Instead, Norrington-Davies has had loan spells away at Barrow and Rochdale over the past two seasons.

He is now at Luton and is poised to stay there, despite rumours linking him with a departure this winter.

In other Hatters news, they are after Scunthorpe United defender Jacob Bedeau, as per The72.

Happy with Norrington-Davies so far, Luton fans?