After losing Callum Wilson in the summer, many Bournemouth fans would have been fearful of a lack of goals within their ranks. The front three of Arnaut Danjuma, David Brooks, and Dominic Solanke has since stepped up, however, to produce the goods.

The new-look attacking trident have proved pivotal so far this season in the Championship with the Cherries aiming to bounce straight back to the Premier League just one season on from relegation.

Just recently, all three contributed as they came back from two goals down to defeat Reading 4-2. It was a crucial three points, too, with Jason Tindall’s side now sitting second- just one point away from leaders Norwich City.

Danjuma, with one goal, Solanke with a brace, and Brooks with two assists, single-handedly tore the Reading backline apart at times. And, the fact is, as the games come, the front three will only improve.

With such a potent trio in his side, too, Tindall will be aiming for the title. And, it must be said, if the Reading performance is anything to go by, the Cherries should have more than enough talent in abundance to secure champions status come the end of the season.

Those at the Vitality were right to be fearful following the departures of both Wilson and Ryan Fraser. As it turns out, the exits’ were a blessing in disguise.

The departures’ allowed the Cherries to find a front three capable of taking them straight back to the top flight- as proven by the recent 4-2 victory over the Royals.