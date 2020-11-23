Former Portsmouth winger Ricky Holmes made his League One return at the weekend despite announcing his retirement from football in the summer.

Holmes featured in Northampton’s win against Burton Albion, as reported by The Northampton Chronicle.

It was the 33 year old’s first league start since a back injury sidelined him 23 months ago.

First league start since I got injured 23 months ago. Thought the career was over but never gave up. @Harrysmith30_ playing like Jan Koller love it big man 🙌🏻 — Ricky Holmes (@ricky_holmes) November 21, 2020

Holmes, who left Pompey for Northampton 2015 was on an upwards trajectory, earning himself moves to Charlton and Sheffield United, before his injury battle.

In recent months he had been training with Northampton to regain fitness where Keith Curle has rewarded him with a short term contract.

His manager has spoken highly of his strength of character in an interview with The Northampton Chronicle.

“Ricky is on a pathway now that I don’t think he would have envisaged,” said Curle.

“He was on an upward spiral when he left here, and then the back injury set him back.

“But he has shown great mental strength to come back, to want to come back, and to want to be able to go out and compete.”

Holmes is a cult hero for the club after some stunning performances helped them win the League Two title in the 2015/16 season.

Curle has downplayed how much of an influence Holmes can be on the pitch this season though.

When asked if he could channel the form from his glory days, the Northampton manager said;

“The likelihood is that we will see glimpses and flashes of it, and that is what we hope.”