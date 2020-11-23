Throughout the summer transfer window, it looked increasingly likely that Ismaila Sarr would be heading out of the exit door at Watford. A move never transpired and now Vladimir Ivic must get the best out of the forward in order to achieve promotion back to the Premier League.

The winger’s talent is there for all to see and it was proven last season in the top flight despite the Hornets’ eventual demise.

Yet, so far this campaign, the Watford man has struggled in the Championship- scoring just three goals in nine appearances. At his best, Sarr will provide Ivic’s side with the platform to bounce straight back to the big time- just one season on from relegation.

On current form, however, Watford may struggle to find a creative source and, ultimately, struggle for promotion. Sarr can be the difference-maker for the Hornets if he can find his form once more.

Last season in the Premier League, the higher division, the 22-year-old scored six and assisted six with his performance in Watford’s 3-0 victory over Liverpool a particular highlight.

Fast forward to more recent times, and the winger’s creativity was found wanting as the Hornets were held by Queens Park Rangers.

And it is in games such as the one against QPR that Sarr can make all the difference; be that creative spark; take his side to the all-important three points. And Ivic will be well aware of that fact.

The Watford boss will know just how important getting the forward back to his best is for the narrative formed at Vicarage Road this season.

Get the Senegal man back to his best, and the headlines may be centred around promotion. Fail to oversee that upturn in form, though, and the headlines will be centred around a season of Watford failure.