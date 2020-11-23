Stoke City are looking at former Leeds United and Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, reports The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

The Potters have several keepers on there books, including Jack Butland and Angus Gunn. But Michael O’Neil is reportedly keen on another, shorter term goalkeeper.

Nixon tweeted the link this morning, saying:

Stoke. Looking for ANOTHER senior keeper. Short term. Until end of year. Andy Lonergan ex Liverpool under consideration. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 23, 2020

Lonergan, 37, has represented the likes of Preston, Leeds United, Bolton Wanderers, Fulham, Wolves and Boro in his career.

He was most recently on the books at Liverpool, but he never made an appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Stoke have had a strong start to the season under O’Neill. The Northern Irishman in his first full season in charge has his side in 7th-place of the Championship table, after 12 games of the new season.

A 4-3 win over Huddersfield Town last time out was the talk of the weekend – Tyrese Campbell continuing to impress with a brace on the day.

OPINION: Ex-Manchester City man now at Stoke could be ‘the next Ollie Watkins’

Having won their last two games in the Championship – three of their last four – Stoke look to be making genuine top-six contenders of themselves this year.

After a disastrous season last time round that could well have ended in relegation, fans will be delighted with how O’Neill is so far performing.

Lonergan would be an experienced purchase, but it doesn’t seem all that necessary.

Fans will have faith in O’Neill though and whatever he goes with, will likely be backed up by the Potters faithful.