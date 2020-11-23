Scunthorpe United defender Jacob Bedeau is attracting plenty of interest in the Football League, as per a report by The Athletic.

The likes of Luton Town, Barnsley, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town are all interested in the youngster.

Bedeau, who is 20 years old, has been a shining light for Scunthorpe United this term despite a tough start to the season and could be rewarded with a move up the football pyramid.

The Iron look set to face a real battle to keep hold of him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Bedeau started his career at Leyton Orient but switched to Bury in 2017. He went onto play seven times in all competitions for the Shakers’ first-team before he was lured away from Gigg Lane by Aston Villa.

Villa paid a fee in the region of £1 million to bring him to Villa Park and he captained their Under-23’s side during his time in the Midlands. They won the Premier League cup and came 2nd in the league in his first year there.

However, the young defender was released by Villa in 2019 and subsequently linked up with Scunthorpe.

Bedeau will have benefitted from getting regular first-team football during his spell at Glanford Park in League Two and could now be on his way to the Championship.

He has a big point to prove to Aston Villa that he can play at the top level and it will be interesting to see who goes in for him in January.

Will Bedeau leave Scunthorpe in January?