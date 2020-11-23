Emyr Huws faced today’s media gathering as he’s pretty much the only fit senior midfielder available for ipswich Town tomorrow. It is fair to say he is likely to be involved.

He said: “It’s a big week, and big results would be great”. With Hull being followed by visiting Charlton Athletic, he is not wrong.

Ipswich took three points on Saturday but many fans took to social media to complain about the performance. Indeed, it was a 97th minute parry from the goalkeeper which Jack Lankester headered home, but it’s not so much how you win, as making sure you do right now for Ipswich, a team in their second season in League One, and hoping its their last.

Ipswich are picking up points but not against the top teams, and the season will be won and lost against the likes of Hull, Charlton, Portsmouth et al.

Questioned whether the players had some form of mental-attachment to not taking points off the competition for promotion, Huws was quick to deny: “I don’t think there’s any issue. All the games are different and we have just got to keep imposing our game on the opposition” adding the usual caveat “Throughout the ninety minutes to try and get a win”.

Huws has not played a great deal of football in his time at Ipswich. In fact, Emyr, 27, signed initially on loan back in 2017, making 13 appearances with three goals. That summer a bargain move (rumoured to be £250,000) from Cardiff City looked to be astute business, but since then he has made just twenty-eight appearances for the Suffolk Club.

Huws is likely to start in midfield alongside local boy Brett McGavin, 20, a talented midfielder, but inexperienced to say the least with his first league start coming this weekend.

Paul Lambert will look to play three in midfield, with the likely third player being either McGavin’s best friend Jack Lankester, or much more experienced Alan Judge. Neither of which are naturals for the role. Football and squad size does promote versatility however, and who can adapt more usefully is likely to play more games in the coming weeks.