Charlton Athletic will be in and around the promotion picture as the season progresses.

The Addicks have made a strong start to life back in League One and are on the right track in their pursuit of an immediate return to the Championship.

January could prove to be an important month for Lee Bowyer’s side and they could do with a couple of new signings to freshen it up to ensure they are well-equipped for the promotion run-in.

One player who knows what it takes to get out of the third tier is Coventry City striker Amadou Bakayoko.

The Sierra Leonian forward helped the Sky Blues go up last season under Mark Robins. However, he has struggled for game time this term and has played just once in the league.

Charlton should therefore try and lure him to the Valley this winter to sharpen their attacking options. He is in the final 12 months of his contract at Coventry so they may be open to a departure to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Bakayoko, who is 24 years old, is 6ft 4inc so would give Lee Bowyer’s side another dimension in attack.

He started his career at Walsall and earned a move to Coventry two years ago after scoring a combined 18 goals in two seasons for the Saddlers in League One.

Bakayoko should be considered by Bowyer and the Charlton hierarchy as he has proven himself in League One now.

The Addicks drew 1-1 to Gillingham last time out and their fans were fuming with the penalty awarded to their opponents, as covered by The72.

