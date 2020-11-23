Preston North End’s Daniel Johnson is seemingly stalling contract negotiations with the club, having been identified by Rangers in the last transfer window.

Steven Gerrard made the Jamaican international his no.1 target over summer.

The 28-year-old scored 12 goals in 33 Championship appearances for Preston last term, and this season he enters the final year of his contract at Deepdale.

Alex Neil and Preston had reportedly opened talks with Johnson and three other first-team players ahead of January, yet no news has prevailed of Johnson’s renewal.

Having missed out in the summer then it looks likely that, if the situation stays as it is, Rangers will attempt to agree pre-contract terms with Johnson.

Gerrard’s side currently sit in 1st-place of the Scottish Premiership table – they’ve an 11 point lead over 2nd-place Celtic, having scored 41 goals in 15 games so far, conceding just three.

It could yet be a remarkable season for the ex-Liverpool and England captain, and Johnson could soon be a part of it.

He’s a prolific Championship name and someone who Preston rate very highly, so it would be a shame if they were unable to agree on new terms.

Should a contract be agreed upon then it might well deter Rangers from moving for Johnson – he’s featured seven times in what’s been a stop-start season so far, scoring just once in the Championship.