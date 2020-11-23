Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss Tony Pulis is looking to recruit new signings this winter, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Owls lost to Preston North End in his first game as their manager.

Pulis outlined the need to bring in some new players in the January transfer window: “On the outside I had an opinion that the team and the squad needed strengthening and it certainly hasn’t changed.”

He added: “I’ll see what comes up. I think in the past sometimes this club has chased players and you don’t get them and fill in with people who are maybe not what the club really needs. If we get the opportunity to bring in one or two, that will be massive.”

One player Pulis knows from managing in the past is Everton winger Yannick Bolasie. He had him at Crystal Palace during the 2013/14 season.

The pacey wide man saw a move to fellow Championship side Middlesbrough fall through last month and is expected to leave Goodison Park in January.

He would be ideal for Sheffield Wednesday and is the type of player that would excite their fans.

Bolasie, who is 31 years old, has fallen out-of-favour at Everton and has spent time out on loan at Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon over recent seasons.

He was impressive at previous club Palace, where he spent four years and helped them establish themselves in the Premier League. He has also played for the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Bristol City in the past and is now an experienced player.

Bolasie would give Sheffield Wednesday some much needed quality on the wing, but would they be able to afford him financially?

