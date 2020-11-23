Former Bolton Wanderers, Millwall and Reading midfielder Jem Karacan is currently on trial with League Two side Scunthorpe United.

The 31-year-old made over 100 appearances for the Royals between 2010 and 2015, before leaving for Galatasaray ahead of the 2015/16 Turkish Super Lig season.

From there, the Turk had a brief spell at Bursaspor before returning to England with Bolton in 2016.

With Wanderers, he would have a stop-start couple of seasons owing to injury and a lack of form before leaving for Millwall ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Again though, Karacan would struggle to hold a place down in the starting line-up – he made just four league appearances for the Lions.

He most recently played for Australian A-League outfit Central Coast Mariners – he joined the club midway through his sole season at Millwall.

Having been released last year, Karacan has been without a club since.

Now though, Scunthorpe fan website iron-bru.co.uk reports that the Turk is currently on trial with the League two outfit ahead of a potential free transfer.

Scunthorpe, after 11 games of the new League Two season, sit in 22nd-place of the table – they’ve taken 11 points from their opening 11 games.

They’re crying out for some experience in their ranks and the likes of one-time Champions League midfielder Karacan would be a keen addition.

Being best known for his time at Reading, Karacan never really settled anywhere else after his Madejski exit. But at 31, he could yet have a prolonged Football League career.