MK Dons boss Russell Martin believes his side were the better team against table toppers Hull City on Saturday, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers ran out 3-1 winner at Stadium MK after two goals from Josh Magennis and one from James Scott.

Grant McCann’s side reached the summit of League One in the process, though the Dons’ manager felt the scoreline didn’t reflect the game.

The hosts had 65% possession and had 12 shots to Hull’s eight, however, they struggled to really test the visitors ‘keeper Matt Ingram.

Martin said after the game: “If you’re a neutral watching the game then I don’t think you would have thought this was top of the league against wherever we are now. I think we’ve dominated for most of the game and conceded terrible goals. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb by going 1-0 down.

“We got ourselves back in it, the boys responded fantastically and then I thought we were the dominant team. We conceded another poor goal, but then after that it was attack versus defence, really. They had something to hang onto, which we’ve allowed teams too much this season.”

MK Dons equalised inside 10 minutes through Middlesbrough loanee Stephen Walker after Hull took an early lead through Magennis, only for the Tigers to go up the other end and restore their lead immediately.

He added: “Their mentality, when you have momentum and you’re fighting at the top of the league, you find ways to win. You can win ugly, scrappy, it becomes easy and the momentum carries you and Hull have that.

“But we beat ourselves today – I don’t care what they say. We beat ourselves. For the most part, we were the better team but we have to take it on the chin, and that’s what hurts.”

MK Dons will be looking to bounce back when they take on Shrewsbury Town at home tomorrow night. Hull, on the other hand, travel to 3rd place Ipswich Town for another key test.

In other news, McCann has admitted his side ‘targeted’ Richard Keogh in the win at the weekend, as per The72.

