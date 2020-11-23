Former West Bromwich Albion youngster, and now Brentford striker Marcus Forss is being linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, reports The Athletic.

The Finnish international was on hand to score against France over the international break, with the Finns claiming a surprise 2-0 win in Paris.

The 21-year-old striker was previously on the books at West Brom before being let go, and subsequently landing at Brentford in 2018.

Partaking in their unique B team set-up, Forss spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon.

His time there was cut short due to injury though, despite him scoring 11 goals in 18 League One games for the club.

READ: Brentford to rival QPR for EFL hotshot – Celtic in ‘pole position’

This season has seen Forss playing in Thomas Frank’s first-team – the summer departures of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma have opened up the front-three.

Forss has stepped in and has so far scored four goals in nine Championship outings, and now it seems like he could be set for a big money move to Dortmund.

The Athletic have reported the news this morning.

Forss then could follow in the steps of former Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham – the now England midfielder traded Birmingham for Dortmund over summer, turning down Manchester United in the process.

It’d be a great move for Forss – he looks like a player who’s been managed well by Brentford and having recovered from a nasty injury last season, he’s looking as clinical as ever.