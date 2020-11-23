New Tranmere Rovers boss Keith Hill will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad this winter. Here are five players he could sign-

Matty Done, Rochdale- Hill knows the experienced forward from managing him at Rochdale. Done, who is 32 years old, has made over 500 appearances in his career to date and would give Tranmere something different going forward.



Rhys Bennett, Carlisle United- He has recently joined the Cumbrians on a free transfer but only until January, meaning the Whites could swoop in. The versatile defender played for Hill at Spotland.

Olly Lancashire, Crewe Alexandra- The centre-back could seek to leave Gresty Road for more game time in the next transfer window. Hill had him for three years at Rochdale and Lancashire has also had spells at Grimsby Town, Walsall, Shrewsbury Town and Swindon Town in the past.

Will Buckley- He is a free agent and is an option for Tranmere as someone to boost their midfield department. The ex-Premier League winger spent last season at Bolton Wanderers under Hill but was released after their relegation. Would he be tempted by a move to Prenton Park to get back into the game?

Anthony Georgiou, Tottenham Hotspur- The new Whites’ boss signed him on loan for Bolton last term. The 21-year-old has also had loan stints at Levante B and Ipswich Town and may want another move away to get some more experience.

Here is how the Tranmere fans reacted on Twitter to Hill’s appointment, as covered by The72.

