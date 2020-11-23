Former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Alen Halilovic has taken ‘one step closer’ to an unlikely move to Birmingham City, having followed the club’s Instagram page.

Birmingham Live reported Halilovic’s latest ploy, after the 24-year-old emerged as an unlikely target of Aitor Karanka’s yesterday.

The Croatian international was once dubbed the ‘next Lionel Messi’ and having secured his Barcelona move in 2014, he wouldn’t go on to make a single La Liga appearance for the club.

After a brief spell in Germany with Hamburg SV, Halilovic landed yet another big money move when he signed for Milan in 2018.

Again though, he wouldn’t make a single league appearance for his new club and now, having been released by the Italian outfit, Halilovic remains a free agent.

READ: Brentford to rival QPR for EFL hotshot – Celtic in ‘pole position’

He’s most recently featured in loan spells with Standard Liege and Heerenveen.

At 24 he still has plenty of years ahead of him and plenty of time to fulfil that potential that he once had in such abundance, but would Birmingham City be a realistic destination for the Croat?

Karanka has had a mixed start to life at the club.

His side sit in 17th-place of the Championship table after 12 games, their last being a goalless draw at Coventry City before the weekend.

With nine goals in the league this season, Karanka needs some creativity in his side and an unlikely move for Halilovic could well be what his team needs.

It would be a huge scoop if he could pull it off, and something that fans would love to see.