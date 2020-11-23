Brentford, QPR and Celtic are amongst a number of clubs monitoring the progression of Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele.

The 24-year-old has netted five goals in 12 League One appearances for Posh this season, as they currently sit in 2nd-place of the table.

According to TEAMtalk, Dembele is wanted by a host of clubs in the UK.

Both Brentford and QPR have been touted with an interest, with Celtic seemingly in pole position. Crystal Palace, Derby County and Wolves have also been cited.

The Scot has proved a pivotal part of this Posh side that has scored 22 goals in 13 League One outings this season.

OPINION: Ex-Manchester City youngster now at Stoke could be ‘the next Ollie Watkins’

Darren Ferguson’s side, as they were last season, are steamrolling in the earlier parts of the campaign and they look good for yet another promotion push.

But as with the last season, they lost a host of key players throughout it and it saw them miss out on promotion to the Championship.

The same could yet again happen with Dembele and it could well happen in January if his prolific form continues.

He’s a dynamic player who can play out wide, centrally or in a more attacking role too. He’s developed a scoring touch this season as well – his five goals match his tally from the whole of the last campaign.

Both Brentford and QPR could do with a bit more firepower this season, and Dembele could be a really keen addition.