Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore has provided an update on the status of on loan goalkeeper, QPR’s Joe Lumley.

The 25-year-old has so far featured for three different teams this season – QPR in the Championship, and both Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers in League One.

Rovers signed him on an emergency seven day loan ahead of the last weekend, where Lumley featured in Rovers’ 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland.

Speaking on his future at the cub, Moore told Doncaster Free Press:

“It’s a seven day loan so it made him eligible for Sunderland and makes him eligible for Blackpool on Tuesday. We’ll be straight onto it, trying to sort it out. Where it will lead us, we don’t know.