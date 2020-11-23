EFL boss drops transfer hint over out-of-favour QPR man
Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Moore has provided an update on the status of on loan goalkeeper, QPR’s Joe Lumley.
The 25-year-old has so far featured for three different teams this season – QPR in the Championship, and both Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers in League One.
Rovers signed him on an emergency seven day loan ahead of the last weekend, where Lumley featured in Rovers’ 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland.
Speaking on his future at the cub, Moore told Doncaster Free Press:
“It’s a seven day loan so it made him eligible for Sunderland and makes him eligible for Blackpool on Tuesday. We’ll be straight onto it, trying to sort it out. Where it will lead us, we don’t know.
“We’ve got some time because he’s eligible for Tuesday before we have to look towards the cup game at the weekend.”
READ: QPR’s Niko Hamalainen talks ‘lucky’ Watford, and beating Paul Pogba in Paris
Doncaster Free Press also report that QPR have a ‘deal in principle’ with Doncaster Rovers, wherein Lumley can remain at the club until January but on the condition that he starts every game he’s available for.
Lumley’s post at QPR became contested.
He’s a long-serving member of the club and last season saw him share the no.1 spot with Liam Kelly, with both keepers showing signs of inconsistency.
This season, Mark Warburton has uncovered a gem in Seny Dieng – the keeper that was at Doncaster last season is now QPR’s no.1.
As for Lumley’s future, it seems unclear whether he has one at QPR anymore. He could yet settle at Doncaster and at 25-years-old, Lumley still has plenty of years of playing ahead of him.