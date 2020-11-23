Reading boss Veljko Paunovic is keen to extend the stay of Omar Richards, amid interest from both Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

The 22-year-old is out of contract in the summer.

He’s previously been touted with a move to a host of Premier League clubs and it seems that Palace and West Ham are the most keen on the full-back.

Richards featured 28 times in the Championship last season. He had a stop-start season under first Jose Gomes, and then Mark Bowen.

This time round under Paunovic, Richards has featured in all 12 of his side’s Championship fixtures, proving to be one of the best young defenders in the league.

Speaking to Berkshire Live about Richards’ future, Paunovic when asked if he wants Richards to remain at the club, said:

OPINION: Ex-Manchester City youngster now at Stoke could be ‘the next Ollie Watkins’

“Of course. He’s a very important part of the team. He has been one of the players who has had more games and minutes [than others].

“He has had fantastic participation so far and we’re looking at him as a very, very important part of the team, not only this year but also in the future.”

Having lost four straight games in the Championship, Reading now sit in 6th-place after topping the table for the most part of the season so far.

They held a 2-0 lead at Bournemouth over the weekend, but for the Cherries to score four second-half goals and claim what was an impressive 4-2 win.

Reading next travel to Millwall in midweek.