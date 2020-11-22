Hull City targeted MK Dons defender Richard Keogh in their 3-1 win at Stadium MK yesterday.

As per a report by the MK Citizen, the Tigers’ plan was to exploit the ex-Derby County defender and cause him to make mistakes.

Grant McCann’s side ran out comfortable winners in the end, going top of League One in the process.

Northern Ireland international Josh Magennis bagged a first-half brace either side of a Stephen Walker goal for the Dons. James Scott’s header on 75 minutes then sealed the win and made it five wins in a row in all competitions for Hull.

McCann said: “I thought it was a good performance. It was a good win, that’s what I would say. We knew they were a good team in terms of the way they pass the ball and play, and we knew we had to set traps in the game.

“We had to try and force them into areas where we could counter and try to break on them, and I thought it worked really well, particularly for the first goal, so that was pleasing. We wanted Keogh to have the ball and try to play through. He did that and there were numerous opportunities for us to try and break and play in behind them.”

He added: “I think you saw that numerous times in the first half, in the second half they changed their shape a little bit to try and combat us, they put two forwards up there to try and stop us and get them back into the game, I thought that suited us.”

Next up for Hull is 3rd place Ipswich Town at Portman Road in what will be another key test for the Yorkshire side.

They then travel to League Two outfit Stevenage in the FA Cup next weekend.