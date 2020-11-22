Birmingham City are being linked with free agent midfielder, former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Alen Halilovic.

The 24-year-old is a free agent following his summer release from Milan.

He began his career with Dinamo Zagreb before getting his Barcelona move early on in 2014. He wouldn’t make a La Liga appearance for the club though and he departed after two years.

The Croatian international then landed at Hamburg where it was a similar story – failing to get into the first-team and spending much of his time out on loan.

Somehow, he managed to get a move to Milan in 2018 and without making a Serie A appearance, he was allowed to leave last summer.

Last season he played for Dutch outfit Heerenveen on loan, where he managed one goal in 20 appearances in all competitions.

READ: Middlesbrough ‘paying the price’ for not pursuing linked EFL striker over summer

Now though, Birmingham City are being touted with an unlikely move for the midfielder.

Aitor Karanka has had a slow start to life as Blues boss – his side sit in 17th-place of the Championship table after a goalless draw at Coventry City on Friday night.

The team is in desperate need of some firepower having netted just nine goals in 12 Championship outings, and Halilovic could yet prove to be the difference.

It would be an unlikely move but Karanka has pulling power with his former reputation, and connections in the game – Blues fans would love to see an exciting name like Halilovic head to St Andrew’s.