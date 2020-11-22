Since suffering relegation from the Premier League, Watford have surprisingly struggled for consistency in the Championship, and, following a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers, fans were quick to voice their frustrations.

The Hornets were among the favourites for promotion at the start of the season. Now, 12 games in, they sit 5th with a worrying lack of conviction prominent.

And, whilst promotion is still very much achievable, results such as the one against QPR will leave Vladimir Ivic frustrated.

Just two points away from the top spot, those at Vicarage Road will be desperate to find that extra edge needed to take themselves to the all-important three points in future games.

The squad so clearly has the talent in abundance to succeed and progress from England’s second-tier, making Saturday’s result all the more frustrating for the Hornets fans.

Following the game, fans were quick to jump on Twitter to voice their opinion on the result:

Very very frustrating again. We had enough chances to have the game wrapped up at half time. By full time we where fortunate to come away with a point. We keep saying this every game we play, but we need to put our chances away. Bristol on Tuesday is going to be a tough one. — Dave Lavender (@DAVIDLAVENDER1) November 22, 2020

In all honesty, we should have lost today, very lucky to get a point Ivic’s “win 1-0” philosophy won’t work in the Championship. Our inability to kill teams off cost us dearly today The subs didn’t work. This wasn’t the game for Troy or Quina to impact Onwards #watfordfc 🐝 — Hornet Shane (@HornetShane) November 21, 2020

Once again relying on a refs call to bail us out. Not good enough. #watfordfc — Aidan 🐝 (@aidyhogwfc) November 21, 2020

Honestly 12 games in we really haven’t had a solid 90 min performance yet . When will we learn that we’re not a team that can see out a 1-0 most of the times , missed chances and sloppy defending . We have a busy period now is the time to start clicking on the pitch . — kevin (@kevin87866939) November 22, 2020

Another frustrating 90 minutes. — Turning Dutch 🇳🇱🇬🇧 (@AmandavMulligen) November 22, 2020

Again very poor — Simon (@simonw0411) November 22, 2020

Complete pants. We were lucky to escape with a point — AGro (@aubreygroves) November 22, 2020