Since suffering relegation from the Premier League, Watford have surprisingly struggled for consistency in the Championship, and, following a 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers, fans were quick to voice their frustrations.

The Hornets were among the favourites for promotion at the start of the season. Now, 12 games in, they sit 5th with a worrying lack of conviction prominent.

And, whilst promotion is still very much achievable, results such as the one against QPR will leave Vladimir Ivic frustrated.

Just two points away from the top spot, those at Vicarage Road will be desperate to find that extra edge needed to take themselves to the all-important three points in future games.

The squad so clearly has the talent in abundance to succeed and progress from England’s second-tier, making Saturday’s result all the more frustrating for the Hornets fans.

Following the game, fans were quick to jump on Twitter to voice their opinion on the result:

 

 

 