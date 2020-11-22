Portsmouth’s four goals against Crewe has brought them joint-top of the EFL’s scoring list.

So far this season the team has scored 25 goals which is only matched by League 2 side Cambridge United.

The next closest League One side is Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town, while Chelsea are the highest Premiership team on 22 goals.

It comes after Portsmouth’s 4-1 win over Crewe which saw goals from John Marquis, Tom Naylor and Ronan Curtis, whose brace takes his total up to four goals this season.

Speaking to the club’s official website after game about the team’s free-scoring nature Curtis said;

“We’ve got great attacking players – and a really strong team overall – and we all work hard on our finishing.”

Instrumental to the team’s prolific goal scoring form is John Marquis, who leads the top scorer charts. His 9 goals in 13 games means he is averaging a goal every 105 minutes, a very potent strike rate. Winger Marcus Harness also makes the top 10 with 5 strikes.

Despite their scoring record Portsmouth are only 4th in the League.

Unconvincing defensive performances and individual mistakes, as seen last week against Plymouth Argyle, means they have dropped points unnecessarily. However, the return of Jack Whatmough should help to put a stop to this.

With a home game against struggling Oxford United on the horizon, Pompey have the opportunity for another goal scoring rout as they chase league leaders Peterborough.