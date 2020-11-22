Stoke City edged past Huddersfield Town with a 4-3 victory at the Bet365 Stadium yesterday.

Here are three things we learned from their performance-

1) They miss Adam Davies.

The ex-Barnsley goalkeeper has been Stoke’s undisputed number one so far this season. The Welsh international brings a calmness to Micheal O’Neill’s side that was missing yesterday in his absence.

The Potters’ defence struggled to adapt to youngster Joe Bursik in goal, who had a poor game, and will surely feel he could have done better with Huddersfield’s first goal. With such a poor display from Bursik, you feel to push for the Play-Offs they will need Davies back.

2) Fletcher and Campbell up front could work

The classic target man and poacher combination in attack worked perfectly for the hosts yesterday. Fletcher caused Huddersfield all sorts of problems in the air, providing great service to his partner Campbell who scored a brace, and on another day may well have had a hat-trick.

Competition for the striker roles in Michael O’Neill’s side may tough, but if he has the patience to stick with Campbell and Fletcher, he may reap the rewards.

3) John Obi Mikel will be vital for them this season

Stoke brought the Nigerian to the club in August and his impact on the team is massive. The former Chelsea midfielder brings a wealth of experience to the Stoke team, and did an excellent job in his duel with Huddersfield’s Jonathan Hogg.

If O’Neill can keep Obi Mikel fit for the whole season, he will be crucial, as he’s a winner who can help lead his side to glory.

My thoughts

While Stoke weren’t anywhere near their best yesterday, they did enough in a bizarre game in Staffordshire. If they can keep their key players fit, they could be a real dark horse for the top six this season.