Seny Dieng persuaded QPR team-mate Joe Lumley to join Doncaster Rovers.

Dieng spent last season on loan with the League One side and had ‘good words to say about everybody’ to his colleague before his switch to the Keepmoat Stadium on Friday.

Lumley, who is 25 years old, has joined the Yorkshire side on an emergency loan having had a similar stint at Gillingham last month.

The ‘keeper made his debut for Darren Moore’s side 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland yesterday.

He has told their official club website: “The move came about quickly but I got myself straight up the M1 and the whole club have been great with me since I got here. I want to help out Doncaster as much as possible, I’m here to do what I can to make sure we win games of football.

“You can train every day and develop but you can’t beat playing games so hopefully I can do that here.”

He added: “Seny had good words to say about everybody here and I know he did really well, he gave me some confidence about the move. He was really complimentary about the team here and they showed how good they are in the second-half.”

Lumley has made 80 appearances for QPR since joining them 10 years ago. He has also had loan spells away from the London club at Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers and Blackpool, so playing League One football is nothing new to him.

He will play again for Donny at home to former club Blackpool on Tuesday.

