Swansea City manager Steve Cooper was left delighted following a 1-0 victory over Rotherham, stating “it’s a really good win.”

The City boss has every right to be pleased, too, following the win. His side have moved up into fourth in the Championship standings, just two points away from leaders Norwich City.

The win, courtesy of Matt Grimes’ first goal in 19 months, makes it seven games without defeat for the Swans’ side who are showing all the ambition and talents of a side capable of promotion.

It was another game where the Welshman highlighted their defensive capabilities as they guided themselves towards the clean sheet. So far this campaign, only Middlesbrough have conceded fewer goals.

The lack of goals shipped can act as the platform for potential promotion as the likes of Andre Ajew ensure victory at the other end.

Cooper was quick to praise his side’s newfound ability to win games such as the one on Saturday this season, saying:

“I’m really happy with the result because we have lost some players, it’s the first game after the international break – which we notoriously have not been good at – and for the type of game it was and became. You know how we want to play, we want the game to look a certain way but it doesn’t always happen that way.”

He then added: “It will always be our first intention and when it’s not we have to make sure that we show the other side of the game and today we did. Without looking back too much, we should have scored more goals in the previous two games too, so you’re hoping that it doesn’t come back to bite you, but it didn’t today.”

The Swansea boss then finished with: “We’ve got to look at the positives, it’s a really good win, we had Liam Cullen making his full debut, we have three points and a clean sheet. It’s the days and the games like this that can end up being really important. I’m not saying we wouldn’t have won this game last year, but there were times when we didn’t win those types of games.”

Up next, Swansea host Sheffield Wednesday with the hope of extending their unbeaten run even further.