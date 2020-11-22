There is no doubt Marcus Maddison has quality at League One level.

The attacking midfielder has proved this at Peterborough United in the past and could be a huge player for Charlton Athletic this season.

Maddison, who is 27 years old, was snapped up by the Addicks on a free transfer in the last transfer window.

He has made a handful of appearances so far for Lee Bowyer’s side but many feel the best is yet to come from him.

Maddison has always shown he can be a match winner at this level but there have been question marks over his attitude in the past.

He played for Charlton in their 1-1 draw away at Gillingham and struck the crossbar in the first-half with a specular long-range free-kick. However, many felt he struggled to make an impact in the game.

The Addicks left Priestfield with just a point, but may feel it could have been more with the Gills being awarded a very soft penalty for their goal.

Bowyer told their website: “It was a crazy game. First half I thought we had a lot of possession but didn’t really hurt them much. They hit us on the break the odd time or something fell in their path. Second half I thought we controlled the game. I think from start to finish we moved the ball really well today. On another day we probably score four goals, our finishing was just a little off.”

Here is how the Charlton fans reacted on Twitter to Maddison’s peformance-

Really want Marcus maddison to do well but he’s been absolutely dire. Just looks miles off the pace. #cafc — Jimmy Hart (@JimmyHart_) November 21, 2020

Been impressed with Maddison if he gets the minutes he’ll create plenty and score #cafc 🔴 — Robcafc (@crimp_it) November 21, 2020

Feel like everything has to go through Maddison in this formation. Would like Smyth to get some minutes and go 433! #cafc — Ian Catley (@CatleyIan) November 21, 2020

OMG Maddison, what a strike #cafc — CAFC Analysis (@CAFCAnalysis) November 21, 2020

Think Marcus Maddison wants a goal today – 🔥 free-kick unlucky not to score. #cafc — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) November 21, 2020

Marcus Maddison is special. — cafc___ (@cafc___) November 21, 2020

